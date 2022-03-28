Auden Tate to Falcons

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate has signed a one-year free agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tate, a fifth-year player out of Florida State, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals in 2018. He appeared in 35 games (12 starts) in four years with the Bengals, recording 799 yards, two touchdowns and 61 receptions.

2019 was the first year the Bengals used Tate extensively as he emerged as a starter while A.J. Green missed the entire season. Tate finished second on the team in yards (575) and targets (80) during his 10 starts.

As his time in Cincinnati wore on, Tate’s time on the field decreased. He played just 170 snaps in 2020 and 115 in 2021. A nagging thigh injury eventually landed him on the team’s Reserve/Injured list late last season. The last game he played in was in Week 7, when the Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens 41-17.

Despite his lack of suddenness and speed, Tate stuck with the Bengals’ evolving receiving corps for four years after nearly going undrafted. He’ll now have an opportunity for real playing time with the Falcons, a team that desperately needs new pass-catchers.

We have signed WR Auden Tate to a one-year contract. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 28, 2022

Be sure to follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get everything you need to know about the Bengals. Who Dey!