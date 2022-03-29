Bengals News (3/29): Great protection on a budget

Quick Hits: Bracing For Another AFC North Rumble; Zac: Scary Ja'Marr 'Only Started To Scratch The Potential'; Taylor Endorses Eli

That's about where Taylor and his rising Bengals stand at the league's annual owners meetings. They twice finished ahead of Reid's two-time defending AFC champion Chiefs last season, the last in the thrilling overtime of the AFC championship game. He's right there with his old friend LaFleur, also coach of a generational franchise quarterback in Green Bay. And Smith and Taylor are a rare snapshot, two of only 13 current head coaches that have won a conference championship.

Morgan, a fourth-year player out of the University of Nebraska, originally was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in 2019. He has played in 34 career games (one start) for Cincinnati, and has five catches for 29 yards and 19 special teams tackles.

Morgan, undrafted in 2019, was a quick fan favorite of Bengals fans because of his productive collegiate career and obvious upside. At the time, coaches said they weren’t even sure why he went undrafted.

The offensive line needed to be rebuilt and the team had plenty of cap space, but needed to start thinking about extensions for big names like Jessie Bates — and Joe Burrow’s is right around the corner.

The Cincinnati Bengals proved that one great offseason and a solid draft could do wonders for a one-year turnaround for a team. They had an impressive offseason last year and it took them all the way to the Super Bowl, though unfortunately, they came up just short of securing the franchise’s only title.

He aced every single examination that he's gone through both physically and mentally during the draft cycle. He was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school and originally played college football at Davidson. He later transferred to Boston College where he continued to grow and improve. He played both guard and tackle for the Eagles, but was at his best when playing left guard. He’s not a superb athlete on film despite the phenomenal testing. Instead, he wins with strength, technique, intelligence, and smooth movement.

“Collins is a different cat. Last season, he gave up two sacks and 20 total pressures on 509 pass-blocking reps, and he’s become a top-level run-blocker. Collins can be beaten to either side and when speed-rushers cross his face, but if you think you’re going to come straight at him with a bull-rush, expect to be disappointed.”

Even with the strategy now changing from “draft an offensive lineman at all costs” to being able to target other positions, there’s one player who if he’s still sitting there at pick No. 31 or a few picks ahead of Cincy’s selection, is still an option. That guy is Tyler Linderbaum.

The past two seasons, Hill has started nine games under center, as Payton saw him as a potential quarterbacking option who could be a dual-threat from the position. While he brought a diverse skill set to the position, Hill proved to be mostly inconsistent as a passer. Most of the Saints' success with Hill under center came when he ran the ball.

"I love Tyreek Hill," Reid said Monday, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "There's no rift between Tyreek Hill and myself. I thought he deserved an opportunity if that's where he wanted to go. He's a family man that has a few kids and he's got to be able to support them now and down the road, and this gives him an opportunity to do that. At the same time, it gives us great compensation.

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, much of pro-day season and further tape study in the books, NFL Network draft guru and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the top 50 draft-eligible prospects. The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

But the New England Patriots haven't lived up to those lofty standards for the past three seasons, and it's grating on the owner. Kraft said Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that he hopes the success of last year's offseason helps the Pats get back to their winning ways.