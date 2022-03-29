Where the Bengals’ picks are in the 2022 NFL Draft

As draft season approaches, the Cincinnati Bengals will have at least eight more opportunities to add players to the team to try and make another run at a Super Bowl.

Coming off of that postseason run, the Bengals will wait until late into each round to make their selection. Let’s take a look at where they’ll be picking this year.

Round 1, Pick 31

While the Bengals aren’t in line to make as exciting picks as they have the past two drafts, there are plenty of players projected to go at the bottom of the first round that can help the team early on. We won’t see a Joe Burrow or Ja’Marr Chase drafted here, but look for an impact player, potentially in the defensive backfield.

Round 2, Pick 63

The second round has been kind to the Bengals in recent years. The likes of Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates III, Tee Higgins have all come to Cincinnati by way of the second round. If the Bengals continue to evaluate the second round well, we could see another fan favorite selected here.

Round 3, Pick 95

Legendary quarterback Ken Anderson was a third-round selection. While the Bengals are set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future, there is potential for a player to be selected to contribute early on.

Round 4, Pick 136

Getting into the mid and later rounds, we start to see special teams and fringe roster spots begin to be addressed. Of course, the low risk, high reward players coming off of injury or off-field concerns may be in play.

Remaining picks

Round 5, Pick 174

Round 6, Pick 209

Round 7, Picks 226 and 252

The final three rounds are players who will come in and compete for roster spots and depth normally, but we can always hope for a diamond in the rough that becomes a Bengal legend.