Anonymous agent wants free agent tight end to play with Joe Burrow

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and behind closed doors, teams and agents are gathering information as to what certain player markets are going to look like when legal tampering begins on March 14th.

One agent had something interesting to say to Pro Football Focus insider Doug Kyed regarding Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

In his Scouting Combine rumors piece, Kyed wrote that the agent, who represents an impending free agent tight end, “badly” wants the tight end to join the Bengals—specifically to play with Burrow.

“Completely unprompted, an agent for a prominent free-agent tight end told PFF recently how badly he wanted his client to sign with the Bengals and play with quarterback Joe Burrow.”

This is a bit different compared to players like Rob Gronkowski expressing interest in playing for Burrow. Agents play arguably the biggest role in where a player ends up in free agency since their job is to net their clients the best deal possible.

But if one agent is adamant about his client coming to Cincinnati just because of the quarterback instead of the financials, then he may not be alone.

There’s an argument to be made that Burrow can lure free agents to the Bengals. Money will always be a factor to some degree, but if interest in playing with the third-year quarterback is as strong as the perception is, Cincinnati may be able to save a few million and still sign quality talent around him.

We’ll see how effective this strategy is when free agency ensues in two weeks.