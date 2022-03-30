B.J. Hill says his main goal this offseason was to stay a Bengal

Right before the start of the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals traded former first round pick Billy Price to the New York Giants in exchange for defensive lineman B.J. Hill and a conditional seventh-round pick.

It’s safe to say the trade was a lopsided victory for the Bengals.

Price started most of the year at center for a Giants offensive line that was the worst in the NFL and finished 4-13 on the year.

Meanwhile, Hill produced 50 total tackles, 5.5 sacks in 16 regular season games while making two starts. During the Bengals’ postseason run to Super Bowl 56, the former third-round pick out of N.C. State started three games and played in all four after Larry Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending injury Wild Card weekend.

Hill stepped up to deliver 13 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and grabbed a crucial interception in the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill used that playoff run to cash in on a new three-year $30 million deal to stay with the Bengals this offseason.

When asked if he had a chance to play elsewhere for more money Hill said “My main goal was to come back here,” per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Hill indeed got his opportunity to continue wearing the black and orange and will likely move into a starting role with Ogunjobi back on the free agent market after his 3-year $40 deal with the Chicago Bears fell through due to a failed physical.