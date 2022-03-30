The latest over/under odds on regular-season wins for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals took the NFL by storm last season, as they ended their dreaded playoff drought and made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

In their path to a magical run, the Bengals hit the over on regular-season wins by a wide margin while taking the AFC North crown.

Heading into the new season, the Bengals are getting more respect from oddsmakers. Their over/under for regular-season wins is set at 10. The odds on the under is set at -130 while the odds on the over is set at +110, according to Draft Kings.

That is the highest total in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens are set at 9.5 and the Pittsburgh Steelers sit at 7.5. There is not currently a total set for the Cleveland Browns due to their quarterback situation.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills have the highest regular season wins over/under as theirs is set at 11.5 with the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers right behind them at 11.

Do you think the Bengals will go over or under 10 wins next season? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

