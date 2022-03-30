Ja’Marr Chase and Chad Johnson work out together

In a video that would make any Cincinnati Bengals fan smile, the greatest wide receiver in franchise history and current star wideout were filmed working out together, lined up across from one another.

Enjoy Ja’Marr Chase matching up with the legendary Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.

“You never lose the love for the game just the opportunity to play it” - Ocho pic.twitter.com/liyUwkDj4v — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) March 29, 2022

Does it get any better than that?

The three-time All-Pro and Bengals all-time receiving yards, receptions and touchdown leader working out with the team’s current star receiver coming off an offensive rookie of the year campaign that saw him haul in a team-record 1,555 yards and help lead his team to the Super Bowl as a first-year pro?

Not if you’re a Bengals fan, it doesn’t,

Chase, in just one year, is already 23rd in franchise history in receiving touchdowns (13), 33rd in yards (1,555) and 57th in receptions (81).

It’s safe to stay. Chase is well on his way to breaking all of Johnson’s franchise records and with how close they become, it doesn’t even seem he will be mad about it.