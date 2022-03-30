Bengals News (3/30): Looking into tight ends

NFL Takes Note Of Bengals' Emergence

The AFC champions came into this rambling Gatsby-era resort off a killer week in free agency that validated their lightning emergence into the elite. At the NFC coaches media availability Tuesday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, whose sudden rebuilding team plays the Bengals this season, was asked if their last-to-first exploits is a model.

Quick Hits: Bengals Hope To Copy Rams' Super Rebound; Postseason OT Revamped

But there is life after a tough Super Bowl loss. McVay, with Taylor as his quarterbacks coach, led the Rams into the Super Bowl and saw their celebrated offense dominated in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots. Three years later, McVay told Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to make a play, Donald took Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to the ground with 39 seconds left and the Rams were champs.

Ja'Marr Chase works out with former Bengals WR Chad Ochocinco

Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson - aka Ochocinco - generated some excitement Monday night with a tweet about getting to display to the world why he should've been an NFL defensive back, by locking up a few of today's favorite receivers.

NFL Overtime Rules Are Officially Changing

That means both teams are now guaranteed a possession in overtime. The rule change will only take place in the postseason, which means the regular season will have the same sudden death format that it's had in recent years.

Bengals Free Agency: Signing La'el Collins was a home-run addition

Bengals free agency has gone about as perfectly as the Cincinnati Bengals could have hoped. Their best move of the offseason was signing La’el Collins to a three-year deal and many NFL analysts agree with that sentiment.

Bengals showing big interest in 2022 NFL draft TEs

With C.J. Uzomah out and Hayden Hurst in, the Cincinnati Bengals have some stability at the tight end position. But that hasn’t stopped them from potentially dipping into the position pool during next month’s draft.

Former Bengals QB Andy Dalton loves playing against his old team

After the Bengals won just two games in 2019 and landed the rights for the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the writing was on the wall for Dalton. Joe Burrow came to Cincinnati and just like that, Dalton was no longer a Bengal. It didn’t stop him from seeing his old team though.

Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase is already nearly in Jalen Ramsey’s top 5

Recently, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey rattled off his toughest matchups in the NFL. Chase is right there alongside the likes of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham, Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp.

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 2.0: Full seven rounds after bulk of free agency over

The Bengals also signed tight end Hayden Hurst to replace departed tight end C.J. Uzomah, re-signed cornerback Eli Apple and defensive tackle B.J. Hill, which means all 11 defensive starters from Super Bowl LVI are back, and re-signed some depth pieces.

Roger Goodell addresses Deshaun Watson, Daniel Snyder investigation and Brian Flores' lawsuit at Annual League Meeting

Goodell said there is currently no timeline on potential league disciple for Watson, who will not face any criminal charges after two Texas grand juries declined to indict him this month following allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. The Browns quarterback, acquired on March 18 from the Houston Texans, still faces 22 civil lawsuits and remains under NFL investigation.

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Jets double down on defense; no QBs picked in Round 1

The flurry of trades and free-agent moves that marked the past few weeks of the offseason will undoubtedly impact the 2022 NFL Draft and which prospects come off the board early in Round 1. The quarterbacks, in particular, could see their stock tumble, with teams aggressively swapping picks or paying big bucks to add veterans to the lineup.

Colts owner Jim Irsay calls Carson Wentz era a mistake: 'For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise'

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was irate after the season ended with his team missing the playoffs. Those bitter feelings still linger, and it's clear from Irsay's comments a change from quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ had to be made.

NFL owners approve modified overtime rule ensuring possession for both teams in playoff games

The league's owners approved a change to overtime rules on Tuesday that will ensure both teams will receive a possession in overtime, the NFL announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later added that the vote in favor of the rule change was 29-3.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus expects 'big jump' from QB Justin Fields in Year 2

During his rookie campaign, Fields flashed glimpses of playmaking ability that provide optimism he can be the decades-long answer to the quarterback conundrum in Chicago. But there were also significant struggles.