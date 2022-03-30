Tyrann Mathieu pays high compliment to Joe Burrow

It appears defeating the Kansas City Chiefs twice last season left quite an impression on Tyrann Mathieu.

During a recent interview on The Jordy Culotta Show, Mathieu discussed his impression of Joe Burrow from seeing him play and getting to play against him:

“I knew his mental makeup, but to be on the field with him and experience it in real time, it makes you experience it more. He doesn’t flinch. You got to remember, both of the times we played them, we were up. The first time we played them, we were up 21-7. Then the second time we played them, we were up 21-3. That’s championship composure.”

This is high praise and the fact that Burrow was able to come back down big against one of the league's top teams show how unshakable he is. With a QB like that, the Bengals should have a chance to win every single game they play in.

This also wasn’t the only high praise of Burrow that Mathieu said during the interview. He also compared the Bengals signal-caller to arguably the greatest to ever play the sport:

“It was tough to stop Joe. The league is built for guys like Joe and Ja’Marr (Chase). When you piece together the mental and smarts of the game, he will be doing that for a long time. I see a lot of (Tom) Brady in him. He doesn’t flinch.”

While it is unlikely Mathieu, a free agent, joins the Bengals with starting safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell still under contract, he clearly has a very high opinion of Burrow.

