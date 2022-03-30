 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News INDOOR PRACTICE FACILITY!?!

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Drafts on Tap

John and Anthony talk about the sights and sounds from the Ownership Meetings and get a little bit of draft talk in this week.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals’ brain trust is engaging in the ownership meetings going on right now and some interesting pieces of information are coming out of them. The Bengals may be getting that ever-elusive indoor facility.

We talk about that news as well as some necessary draft talk. Join us live on Wednesday night!

