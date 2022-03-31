Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft tracker

Everything to know about the Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft is approaching with haste as the offseason rolls onward.

30 teams are scheduled to pick in front of the Cincinnati Bengals in the draft order as the AFC Champions possess the 31st overall pick in the first round. They will pick at the end of all seven rounds of April’s draft, and they have eight picks to work with thanks to the Billy Price for B.J. Hill trade from last year.

Over the next several weeks, rumors, speculation, and mock drafts galore will dominate the headlines in regards to the Bengals’ draft plans. There’s a lot more ambiguity this time around since the team isn’t picking in the top five. Many positions—and by default, many prospects—are in the discussion for the 31st pick and beyond.

As rumors circulate and clarity emerges, this stream will have all the news, opinions, and analysis of the Bengals’ 2022 NFL Draft class. Be sure to give this page a bookmark for the weeks to come!