NFL suspending COVID protocols

Nearly two years after COVID-19 took over the United States, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend joint COVID protocols as the offseason progresses into free agency and the NFL Draft. The league released a memo stating the following:

“Based on current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of the joint COVID-19 Protocols, effective immediately.”

While clubs will have to follow state laws regarding COVID, the league-wide protocols have indeed been lifted as cases around the country have declined in recent weeks. This includes mandatory surveillance testing for players and staff members, regardless of vaccination status. Clubs will still need to have on-site testing space should they have personnel showcasing symptoms and need testing.

With the Scouting Combine having returned this week, things are already starting to feel normal again in the NFL. Hopefully cases will continue to decrease as the offseason progresses so the protocols don’t have to be reinstated for when the season begins in the fall.