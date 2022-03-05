Bengals News (3/5): Ricardo Allen wasting no time getting into coaching

Quick Hits: Combine Chatter As Bengals Re-Set; Ricardo Allen Jump-Started Coaching Career in Cincy's Super Bowl Run

There was no surprise in the Bengals locker room when backup safety Ricardo Allen, 30, announced his retirement after the Super Bowl. He told his teammates during the season and as the playoff run continued, the defensive backs were constantly talking about sending out the O.G. the right way.

Cincinnati Bengals Film Breakdown: Ryan Jensen is the Glass-Eater Frank Pollack is Searching For

Logan Wilson still answers whenever his former teammate needs an assist.

Interesting insight from a Bengals draft target.

Around the League

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet. As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports.

Breece Hall, Kenny Walker blaze 4.3 40-yard dashes in record-setting RB night at NFL Scouting Combine

A record-setting six running backs posted 40-yard dash times in the 4.3s at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, including top prospects Breece Hall and Kenny Walker.

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. still recovering from Lisfranc injury, won't work out at NFL combine

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. says he will not work out at the NFL's scouting combine as he continues to recover from a Lisfranc injury suffered during his final season at LSU.

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson says racial bias against Black quarterbacks 'still there' in NFL

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson, appearing on LeBron James' YouTube interview show "The Shop," said racial bias against Black quarterbacks is "still there" in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones dealing with medical issue, will not meet with media at NFL scouting combine

Jerry Jones, owner and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, is working through a medical issue and will not meet with the media at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.