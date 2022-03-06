Sean Rhyan talks combine meeting with Bengals

As the NFL Draft combine rolls on in Indianapolis, the Cincinnati Bengals have continued to scout offensive linemen as they hope to fix the biggest weakness on a roster that fell three points short of a Super Bowl 56 title.

Thursday, UCLA offensive tackle Sean Rhyan confirmed he had a meeting with the Bengals and broke down his conversation with the team.

“They were asking me to break down some of the plays I had, seeing where I could do better,” Rhyan said of his conversation with the Bengals. “They were just interviewing me as a person, to see if I’m a good person. I think that I am. I’m grateful they wanted to interview me, especially with how well they did this past year.”

UCLA’s Sean Ryhan explains how his combine meeting with the Bengals went and details the info they were looking for. pic.twitter.com/knzDU8riry — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 3, 2022

Rhyan is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive tackle who was a First-Team All-Pac 12 selection with the Bruins last fall. He is projected as a late first round to early day two draft pick with a recent mock draft even pegging him as the Bengals’ first-round pick and 31st-overall selection.

Between their surplus of cap space and seven draft picks, the Bengals are expected to make multiple upgrades on their offensive line to help protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow and make multiple runs back to the Super Bowl.