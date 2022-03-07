Bengals News (3/7): Rumors fly with Cincinnati and offensive linemen

Bengals Rookie Of The Year Chase Influencing This Draft, Too

"That was a fun matchup," said Stingley, whose face lit up with the memory during his Saturday media availability at the NFL scouting combine. "He made me better. I'm sure I helped him a little bit. He's a strong receiver, fast, he gets in and out of his breaks."

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Have Interest in San Francisco 49ers Veteran Guard Laken Tomlinson

49ers guard Laken Tomlinson is "emerging" as a top player at his position and could spark a bidding war according to the report. The Bengals are interested in Tomlinson. The Panthers, Vikings, Steelers, Jets and Seahawks were also mentioned as potential suitors.

Buccaneers Rumors: TB Will Try Hard to Keep Ryan Jensen amid Links to Bengals, More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen reportedly "has the attention" of the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens ahead of free agency, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, and could be a "hot commodity and rake in a nice payday."

Bengals meetings with offensive linemen at scouting combine tracker

While many meetings with prospects are just due diligence, record of a meeting is a pretty good indication the team is at least working on the area and will be prepared for any scenario during the draft itself.

Bengals mentioned alongside two of free agency’s biggest names

That includes coaches talking about the idea of moving Jonah Williams around to a different spot. It has included big names in the front office talking about trades. And it has included reports that they’re linked to two of the biggest free-agent names out there.

Bengals Schedule: Way too early record prediction for 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals finished the 2021 season 10-7 overall and did much better than expected. After looking at the schedule for the 2022 season, even without a complete-time/date schedule, we still take a look at the home and away opponents and predict what we should expect from the Bengals.

Bengals: Cade Mays describes Joe Burrow's QB play as "watching art"

Widely regarded as a 5-star recruit, offensive tackle Cade Mays spent his first two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Tennessee. During his time on Georgia, though, Mays got exposure to some of the nation’s top prospects, including a certain Macaulay Culkin-look alike QB.

Around the league

2022 NFL Scouting Combine winners and losers, Day 4: Sauce Gardner, Zyon McCollum show out

I didn't base my selection solely on those results because the combine is a football evaluation event, not the national decathlon team trials. Athleticism testing matters, but so do the movement skills and natural athleticism shown by top players on the Lucas Oil Stadium turf during position drills.

Baylor's Kalon Barnes runs second-fastest NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash since 2003

Barnes came within one one-hundredth of a second of tying John Ross' combine record (4.22, set in 2017) and departs Indy with the second-fastest time of any player since '03. The defensive backs put on a historic display of speed on Sunday, as 16 ran a sub-4.4 40, the most DBs to accomplish the feat in a single combine since '03.

Jaire Alexander, Packers resume negotiations on contract extension

Green Bay resumed negotiations with star cornerback Jaire Alexander this week on a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday during NFL Scouting Combine coverage.

Lamar Jackson outlines goals as talks with Ravens continue: 'Being a billionaire and being a champion'

The numbers bear out the QB's claims. Jackson, an unparalleled dual-threat pro, has seen his interception totals steadily increase over the years -- he threw 13 picks to just 16 TDs in 2021 -- and he rushed for just 767 yards last season, a high mark among QBs but subpar for Lamar. Jackson also missed five games last year due to illness and a bone bruise in his ankle.

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

With college all-star game season in the rearview and the NFL Scouting Combine beginning this week in Indianapolis (March 3-6 on NFL Network), here's my updated forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.