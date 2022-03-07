Drew Sample’s in-laws currently sheltering in Ukraine

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample is following the Russian invasion of Ukraine with very close eyes as his wife Angelina’s family remains in the country.

Drew and Angelina, who goes by Ang, made an appearance on Fox News Monday morning and revealed that several members of Ang’s extended family, including her aunt and grandparents, are still in Ukraine sheltering in their homes.

While Ang says that her family isn’t looking to flee to a neighboring country at this time, she knows how hard life has become for her family, specifically for her grandmother.

“The conditions are pretty miserable for a 76-year-old woman to be hiding in a basement at her age,” Ang said. “It’s just dangerous for her to even get in and out. But to be in her house is even more dangerous, with air raid sirens going off.”

Ang, who was born in Ukraine and later moved to the United States, married Drew when he was still playing college football for the University of Washington. The Bengals drafted Drew in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and the two have been in Cincinnati ever since.

The Samples want to extract their family members to the U.S. so they can be with familiar faces, but they’re far from the only ones in the country looking to accomplish that.

“Obviously, we understand there’s a lot of people in our similar situation, and we’ve been trying to bring awareness just to the fact of how hard it’s been on these people,” Drew said. “And so for us, it’s just been hard because there’s really no good answers.”

Monday marks the 11th day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ensued.