NFL hikes salary cap by 14%, now set to 208.2 million per team

The NFL is making moves at a corporate level on the salary cap structure. They raised the cap to $208.2 million, an amount that was expected. It was increased around 14% from last season’s 182.5 million.

That increase is around 14% which, given inflation right now, is on par with projections.

The Bengals should undoubtedly use that cap to bring in one of the many talented offensive linemen hitting the market. Players like Terron Armstead are likely to be available and could command quite a bit of the Bengals' available cap.

Per overthecap.com, the Bengals are sitting with the 7th-most projected cap space.

They’ll also have the 31st pick in the NFL Draft to improve their roster. They’re expected to target a No. 2 cornerback following the disappointing campaign of 2020 free agent signee Trae Waynes.

The space will be there for the Bengals to operate with, and following the team issuing the franchise tag on standout safety Jessie Bates, Cincinnati should be able to make a run for at least a couple of high-profile free agents.

Per overthecap.com, the Bengals have just over $35.4 million in cap space and just over $30.6 million in effective cap space.