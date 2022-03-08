Russell Wilson traded from Seahawks to Broncos

Our first blockbuster trade of the 2022 offseason just took place, and it’s one of the biggest QB trades in NFL history.

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Seattle Seahawks are trading nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Pelissero added on the NFL Network that this trade has been worked on for several weeks now.

Jay Glazer adds that Wilson waived his no-trade clause so he could be dealt to Denver.

Blockbuster: The #Seahawks and #Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver for a massive haul, including multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, per sources — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2022

The full deal:#Broncos get: Russell Wilson and a fourth-rounder.#Seahawks get: 2 first-rounders and 2 second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022

The potential for Wilson to be traded away from Seattle has been building in recent years as the franchise slowly fell into the abyss of mediocrity.

Still, this is a major shocker, as you very rarely see NFL teams trade away franchise quarterbacks while they still seemingly have great seasons left in the tank.

And with news that Aaron Rodgers was staying with the Green Bay Packers earlier today, this means NFL teams looking to trade for a franchise QB, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, will now have to resort to other options for a new signal-caller.

While this trade will make navigating the AFC much tougher, it may not affect the Cincinnati Bengals right away, as they won’t play Denver this season.

In fact, this trade may actually help Cincinnati since this will make the AFC West much tougher for the Kansas City Chiefs to navigate. That, in turn, could allow the Bengals to earn a higher seed than Kansas City in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs.

