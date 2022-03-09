Small but encouraging update on Bengals’ pursuit of offensive linemen

Keep track of the latest NFL rumors involving the Bengals.

With NFL free agency beginning next week, the Cincinnati Bengals look poised to sign multiple starting-caliber offensive linemen.

By now, you’ve probably seen Cincinnati mentioned with several linemen set to become unrestricted free agents next week, including Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen, and San Francisco 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson among others.

Now, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he senses the Bengals are about to land a proven veteran lineman, possibly two.

Getting a strong sense the Bengals are end up with at least one proven veteran upgrade for their offensive line, and maybe two. They are interested in some tackles and interior linemen and have oodles of cap space …

Of course, “proven veteran upgrade” can mean a Pro Bowler like Tomlinson or a fill-in starter like Riley Reiff, though I think the Bengals will be much more aggressive this offseason in pursuing guys who can bring stability to this line for years to come.

Given how aggressive the Bengals have been in free agency in recent years, there’s no reason to think they won’t at least make a push for guys like Tomlinson, Jensen and/or Bozeman among others.

Next week can’t get here soon enough...