The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Freeze Tag

Arguably the biggest offseason in Bengals history is set to begin next week and the team has already made a significant move. Star safety Jessie Bates III was franchise tagged this week, planting him with the team for at least 2022.
We talk more about the somewhat-predictable move, give a free agency profile and a mock-up of an offseason this week on The Orange and Black Insider.
Join us at 8:30 p.m. ET for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite streamer afterward!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...