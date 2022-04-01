Bengals News (4/1): Free agency cause and effect

Bengals’ newfound success in free agency isn’t a fluke

A few small changes make all the difference for the Bengals.

Bengals Celebrate Women’s History Month

Over the last month, the Bengals have shown their appreciation for women inside and outside of the organization.

Cincinnati Bengals Meet With Multiple Tight Ends Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

B.J. Hill Hints at Larry Ogunjobi's Potential Return to Cincinnati Bengals

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

Bobby Wagner﻿’s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday.

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to ‘work with’ Jameis Winston: ‘This is his thing, and I’m here to help him out’

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter’s mindset. Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he’s there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can.

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave millions to woman who filed paternity lawsuit, lawyer says

A lawyer has told ESPN that he made regular payments totaling nearly $3 million on behalf of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to the woman who filed a paternity lawsuit against him and her mother.

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement after 13-year career

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announced his retirement Wednesday after an indelible 13-year NFL career that saw him win Super Bowls with two different franchises and emerge as a leader in the social justice movement.

CB Patrick Peterson says he's re-signing with Minnesota Vikings

Eight-time Pro Bowl selection Patrick Peterson said Wednesday he is re-signing with the Vikings on a one-year contract.