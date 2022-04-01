 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News INDOOR PRACTICE FACILITY!?!

Live Bengals Q & A: Submit your questions!

John Sheeran and Anthony Cosenza of Cincy Jungle take the air to answer the burning questions on the minds of Bengals fans—no fooling!

By Anthony Cosenza
We’re holding a Listener Questions Live today at 1 p.m. and we’re not fooling. Join John Sheeran and myself as we answer your Bengals questions!

If you want to get yours in, you can send your questions to us in a number of ways:

  • A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video (“Super Chats” get priority), Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.
  • Call/Text (949) 542-6241.
  • Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.
  • Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.

The NFL Draft, more free agency and other topics are all on the table, so let’s get after it! See you at 1 p.m. ET!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

