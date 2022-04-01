Live Bengals Q & A: Submit your questions!

We’re holding a Listener Questions Live today at 1 p.m. and we’re not fooling. Join John Sheeran and myself as we answer your Bengals questions!

If you want to get yours in, you can send your questions to us in a number of ways:

A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video (“Super Chats” get priority), Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.

Call/Text (949) 542-6241.

Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.

Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.

The NFL Draft, more free agency and other topics are all on the table, so let’s get after it! See you at 1 p.m. ET!