Bengals News (4/10): Rest in peace

Bengals Re-Sign Tre Flowers

Flowers, a fifth-year player out of Oklahoma State University, originally was a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. He joined the Bengals on waivers from Seattle last season on Oct. 14, and went on to play in 11 regular-season games (one start) and all four playoff games for Cincinnati. He had 17 tackles and a PD during the regular season for the Bengals, along with six tackles on special teams (tied for second on team).

Bengals.com Media Mock Draft Defies History

The Bengals.com pick isn't the most important part of the endeavor. Like the 30 picks before it from our panel of scribes in each NFL city, it is simply a guess that would be arrogant to call educated. What is interesting is to see who is potentially available because that's about all you can do.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round 2022 NFL mock draft: Trade-down edition

It’s time to experiment a bit with these mock drafts ahead of the 2022 NFL draft. What if the Cincinnati Bengals decide to trade out of the first round? What could they do with some extra picks?

Bengals submit plans for inflatable air dome practice facility

The Cincinnati Bengals want to put a temporary indoor practice facility on seven acres of land on Mehring Way, which the Hamilton County Commissioners bought from Hilltop Basic Resources.

Cincinnati Bengals Request to Build Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

The team applied for a notwithstanding ordinance that would allow the team to build a temporary indoor practice facility according to the Cincinnati Business Courier. The structure would be built at 621 W. Mehring Way in downtown Cincinnati, which is approximately one block from Paul Brown Stadium.

Former Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah signed with the wrong team

While the Cincinnati Bengals have had an excellent free agency, fans are upset about C.J. Uzomah not re-signing and instead, following the money and joining the New York Jets. For what it’s worth, I don’t blame Uzomah for chasing a big payday while he could, and while Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report says the same thing, he wrote that the former Bengals tight end signed with the wrong team.

Bengals: Not everyone is sold on Bengals’ rebuild of offensive line

The Cincinnati Bengals worked hard to address the offensive line in the first wave of free agency this offseason, earning mostly unanimous praise for the additions in front of Joe Burrow.

Ravens or Bengals? Experts talk heated AFC North offseason debate

Besides the two teams boasting loaded rosters and both Cleveland and Pittsburgh looking like down swinging teams for the moment, the fact the Bengals and Ravens had a heated rivalry last year plays a big role in this.

Around the league

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death. Former teammates of Haskins at Ohio State, Washington and Pittsburgh, along with notables names from around the sport, were among those who paid tribute to Haskins.

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

"The compass is set," Siemian said, via the Bears' team website. "These are really smart guys who believe in what they're doing and have a clear vision for the direction of the club. That was something that was attractive for me. … There were a few [opportunities], but none that got me as excited as coming here."

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks, Saints trade into top five for quarterbacks

Sean Payton might no longer coach the Saints, but GM Mickey Loomis and new coach Dennis Allen continue to make aggressive moves with the team's draft picks. They pulled off the first big picks-only trade in this year's cycle, sending first- (18th overall), third- (101) and seventh-rounders (237) in 2022, as well as a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-rounder to Philadelphia for two of the Eagles' three first-round picks (Nos. 16, 19) this year, as well as a sixth-rounder (194).

‘Faster,’ ‘better’ Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has ‘real shot’ to repeat

"We got a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," Donald said on the recently released Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. "Why not come back and play? That's all it's about. I experienced this, I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted to it."