Peter Schrager says AFC North is Bengals to lose

Repeating as AFC Champions, let alone as AFC North champions, won’t be easy for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals, who won the division at 10-7 last season and will feature an improved offensive line this fall, will face stiff competition in their division with former MVP Lamar Jackson back with the Baltimore Ravens after an injury-riddled 2021, the Cleveland Browns upgraded at quarterback, and the Pittsburgh Steelers always being a threat.

Despite all this, NFL Network’s Peter Schrager believes the Bengals are the team to beat.

“Last year the Bengals absolutely owned the Ravens and until the Ravens can cut that from a 20-point game to at least a one score game.” Schrager said on Good Morning Football. “I’m not really keeping them in the same conversation, “This is the Bengals division right now.”

Last season, the Bengals went 4-2 against their divisional foes, sweeping the Ravens and Steelers and getting swept by the Browns.

If the Bengals want to get back to the Super Bowl, an important first step will be repeating as AFC North Champions for the first time since the NFL’s divisional realignment in 2002.