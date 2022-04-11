Bengals News (4/11): Potential at pick 31

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 4.0

In last weeks' mocks, draft gurus were leaning heavily to the Bengals going defense in the first round. But this week the trend has shifted back to the offense, and more specifically, the award recipient of the 2021 Dave Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation's most outstanding center in college football. Here is a look at who draft experts expect Cincinnati to select with the 31st overall pick.

They added the former Dallas Cowboys lineman just days after signing Ted Karras and Alex Cappa. All three players will start next season, which gives them a much better chance of protecting Joe Burrow.

The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2022 NFL Draft. The downside of making a run to the Super Bowl is they're picking at the end of every round. Despite that, they're about to address multiple needs and add a ton of talent to their roster in mock draft 2.0.

Pierce was Desmond Ridder's go to option in the passing game last season. He finished with 52 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per catch and consistently won in downfield contested catch situations.

Brad Holmes: D.J. Chark fit a lot of qualities Lions looking for in wide receiver

Chark inked a fully guaranteed $10 million contract with the Lions, with additional incentives, in March. The 25-year-old former second-round pick burst onto the scene with a Pro Bowl 2019 campaign, generating 1,008 yards and eight TDs on 73 catches. The past two seasons, he's dealt with injury, including a fractured ankle that relegated him to just four games in 2021.

Broncos, Texans, Jaguars, Raiders, Vikings, Buccaneers begin voluntary offseason workouts

Each club is entitled to a nine-week voluntary offseason program. Teams with new head coaches can kick off their workout sessions earlier than the rest of the league. The Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants began workouts last week.

Gary Brown, former NFL running back and longtime assistant coach, dies at 52

"Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with. His love for his family, football and life was evident each day. He continued to fight, and he never gave up. My family and the Dallas Cowboys family are heartbroken, and our love and support are with his wife, Kim, his daughters, Malena and Dorianna, and his son, Tre."

Redrafting the 2012 NFL Draft: Colts select Russell Wilson No. 1 overall

The Seattle Seahawks of the 2010s made the Emerald City the place to be for the first time since Pearl Jam and Nirvana were playing club gigs and opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. And the biggest catalyst was the 2012 NFL Draft, during which the team selected both Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner. The funny thing is, neither player was the team's first-round pick that year (it was Bruce Irvin; I'll save you a Google).