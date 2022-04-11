Potential first-round target Andrew Booth Jr. to visit Bengals

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Cincinnati Bengals continue to do their due diligence on prospects they could select at the end of this month. The most recent reported visit is an example of the team looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball.

Per Jordan Schultz, Andrew Booth Jr., a cornerback out of Clemson, has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Bengals. Also on the list of upcoming visits for Booth are the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.

The junior DB does check some boxes that the Bengals may be looking for as they search for another outside corner to compliment Chidobe Awuzie. Booth is familiar running press and zone concepts, something Lou Anarumo likes to incorporate heavily into the Bengals coverage scheme.

However, at just 21, Booth does lack a bit in starting experience. There are corners in this draft with more games under their belt, but you can expect them to be gone well before the Bengals hit the clock with the 31st overall pick.

In the Bengals’ position with no major holes on the roster, Booth could be an intriguing selection to try to fill out the cornerback room for the next handful of years.

Prior to reports of needing surgery for a core muscle injury, Booth was slated to be off the board in the mid-20’s, but the uncertainty surrounding the injury and lack of participation in the Clemson Pro Day have made the slide to the bottom of the first round a little more likely.

After all, the Bengals have shown a willingness to invest in corners early in the draft. A prospect that flashes great ball skills, athleticism and what seems to be a natural scheme fit may be exactly what they’re looking for at the end of the month.