Bengals WR Tyler Boyd helps children’s charity in South Allegheny

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is certainly stacked on the field, and wide receiver Tyler Boyd has a big role in that. He has shown over the past few seasons that he is a leader on and off the field, so it should come as no surprise that he is providing a positive impact during his offseason following a Super Bowl appearance.

Boyd recently attended the kick-off event for the Tony Strong Foundation at South Allegheny High School. The charity is designed to help children afford the costs of sports clinics and teams for children in the Mon Valley of Pennsylvania.

“It’s important to give back, always,” Boyd told Tribe Live. “I didn’t get to meet guys like me when I was their age. I want them to see that they can come from right here in the Mon Valley and be successful... I made it, and I want them to believe that they can make it, too. It’s about believing in a dream, and if you work hard you can do great things.”

Boyd spent the day helping with a basketball clinic while mingling with the children and their families.

The non-profit foundation was set up for Tony Cook, who died from cancer back in August of 2021 when he was only 16-years-old. He was awarded a Make-A-Wish, which was used to meet former Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (who also made a $30,000 donation in Cook’s name). Steelers’ tight end Jesse James was also in attendance alongside Boyd.