Bengals News (4/12): Dream for Rob Gronkowski is gone

Fan Fav Tre Flowers Ready To Role Again In Bengals Niche

Only in Bengaldom during a Super Bowl run could a waiver-wire pickup who played 48 snaps in the postseason become a cult hero. It just goes to show the savvy football knowledge sandwiched between the Who Dey mania and the vast skills of Bengals tight end killer Tre Flowers.

Offseason wins, concerns and draft predictions for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Led by Burrow and breakout rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals (10-7) won their first division crown in six years in 2021 and made an improbable run to the Super Bowl. The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) celebrated Ben Roethlisberger's final season with a gritty run to the playoffs. The Browns, a trendy Super Bowl pick to start 2021, finished a disappointing third, at 8-9, as quarterback Baker Mayfield struggled through a shoulder injury suffered in Week 2. And the Ravens (8-9) stayed in the thick of the postseason race despite a season-long rash of injuries that eventually included 2019 NFL MVP Jackson.

Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Clemson Cornerback Andrew Booth For Pre-Draft Visit

The Bengals are hosting Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth for a pre-draft visit according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The Ravens and Falcons are also bringing in Booth for a top-30 visit. The 21-year-old is one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. He had 39 tackles, eight passes defensed and three interceptions last season.

Cincinnati Bengals are due for an all-defensive draft in 2022

In the last few years, the Cincinnati Bengals have made some home-run draft selections with offensive players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Could 2022 be the year for a defensive reckoning instead?

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Jelani Woods Exactly What Cincinnati Bengals Need

The former high school quarterback started his career in Oklahoma State where he didn't get much opportunity to catch the ball. After transferring to the University of Virginia, he finally got that opportunity. He made good on it by catching 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns. It’s only one year, but he demonstrated that he can play tight end at the collegiate level. Let’s dive into the film and see who he is as a player.

1 EDGE rusher Bengals can target in each round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals pass-rushing duo of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard combined for 21.5 sacks off the edge in 2021. It was impressive considering their main rotational piece, rookie Joseph Ossai, never took a meaningful snap.

Bengals met with notable TE prospect ahead of 2022 NFL draft

Isaiah Likely out of Coastal Carolina is the latest example. According to Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Roberts, the Bengals met with him at the scouting combine.

Bengals: Rob Gronkowski says a 2022 NFL return would happen with Bucs

Before Brady came out of retirement, there was always an interesting longshot possibility Gronk would express serious interest in the Bengals. He’s been very adamant about bringing up Burrow — and only Burrow — multiple times this offseason.

Around the league

2022 NFL Draft: Ideal top two picks for every team

In this exercise, I make those dreams come true by distributing the draft's top prospects among all 32 teams, giving them ideal picks for each of their first two selections, with the goal of meeting a crucial need and representing good value at that point in the draft.

2022 NFL mock draft: Need vs. Best player available

Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator is a great way to run through some of the scenarios that we could encounter at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas (April 28-30). The cool thing about this PFF tool is that you can adjust the settings to shape how the simulated picks are made -- and that's what I did in this piece, looking to explore the age-old debate of drafting for need vs. taking the best player available (BPA). Most -- if not all -- general managers will tell you that they always employ a BPA strategy, but you know need plays a role at some point.

Kirk Cousins wants to 'earn the right' to retire as a Viking

"The short answer [for why I signed the contract extension] is, I wanted to be a Minnesota Viking," Cousins said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "I wanted to help create some cap space so that we could put together a roster that you do feel really good about. It's just always trying to find win-wins. I think it was a way to create a win-win, and then hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall.

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

"I already knew this was coming," Waddle told the "I Am Athlete" podcast, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "The next day (after the trade), I said, 'I know he's going to try to race. Let me get on these legs real quick.' I already know a race is going to come."

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

"I think that when you look at just the production that Brandin has been able to have over the last few seasons, but over the course of his career, he brings a certain level of paranoia for our opponents, and that's going to open up the opportunity for us to balance out our attack," Hamilton said, via the team's official website. "We have to improve our run game, but at the same time, we go out with the objection to score. We want to outscore the opponent every game we play."