Live Bengals Q & A: Submit your questions to be answered!

We’re back with another roundtable chat and live questions show, where we answer your questions! This time, we’re joined by the hostesses of another great Bengals podcast in “Tigress Talk” to chat some Bengals.

We’re getting started at the special day and time of 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening, so get those questions in to us. You can get them to us in a variety of ways:

A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video (“Super Chats” get priority), Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.

Call/Text (949) 542-6241.

Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.

Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.

The show hosted by an All-Star ensemble of Jessica Conley, Kayla Swelbar, Bengals Whitney and Jerrie! The show provides valuable insight and tons of entertainment, so go check out their YouTube channel!

Our thanks to Tigress Talk and to those of you who tuning in and/or submitting questions!