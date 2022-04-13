Bengals hold private workout for Wake Forest CB Ja’Sir Taylor

News of top-30 visits keep trickling out as the NFL Draft is now just two weeks away.

The latest one reported for the Cincinnati Bengals involves Wake Forest cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor, per Pro Football Network NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Wake Forest corner Ja'Sir Taylor, honored @ShrineBowl practices as a player of the week, visiting the Chargers today, per a league source, has previously visiting Giants and worked out privately for Bengals, Chargers; 185 career tackles, six interceptions@DemonDeacons @EricGalko — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2022

Taylor is already a 23-year-old cornerback because he graduated after 2020 and chose to play another year due to the pandemic. In 2021, he recorded two interceptions for the third-straight year and was voted a team captain for the second-straight year. He finished his Wake Forest career with nearly 200 tackles, 30 passes defensed, and six interceptions. All of that earned him a spot in the Shrine Bowl, where he named was a Player of the Week.

Despite his impressive week at the Shrine Bowl and production over the course of five years, Taylor was not invited to the Scouting Combine. Had he went, he likely would’ve tested well. At his pro day, he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, jumped 37” and 125” on the vertical and broad, respectively, and blazed a 6.84 3-cone time.

Taylor is likely to go undrafted, but there’s enough in his profile to warrant signing him as a priority free agent after the draft. Because he wasn’t at the Combine, the Bengals chose Taylor as a top-30 visit to meet with him and see him workout for themselves.