Bengals News (4/13): Tee Higgins recovery

A Cincy Celebration As Joe Burrow's First Pitch Is Just Right

But the crowd very much was on and brought the high heat as they madly roared through the scoreboard presentation brimming with snippets of the Bengals AFC Championship run. While Burrow and Taylor, along with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, were announced to the crowd with a little "Welcome to the Jungle," piped in for good measure, it could have been Bengals-Browns instead of Reds-Guardians.

Bengals' Tee Higgins recovering from shoulder surgery

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a shoulder injury in September that caused him to miss two games. He then played the rest of the season, through the Super Bowl, with the injury, but he has now had surgery to repair it.

Jim Haslett, former Bengals assistant, is among eight XFL head coaches

Jim Haslett was the Bengals' linebackers coach for three seasons from 2016 to 2018. He was fired along with head coach Marvin Lewis after the 2018 season. He last coached inside linebackers for the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals Trade Down With Tyler Linderbaum on the Board in Latest Mock Draft

Top center Tyler Linderbaum is available when the Bengals are on the clock in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft. Instead of taking the Iowa star, Cincinnati trades down with the Jets. New York moves up from 35 to 31 to take Linderbaum.

NFL Analyst Shares Ideal Top Two Draft Picks for Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are drafting much later than they're accustomed to following their run to Super Bowl LVI. Cincinnati has the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. NFL.com's Chad Reuter believes they'll end up addressing their defensive line and add another offensive weapon with their first two picks.

Bengals: Tee Higgins injury info, rehab timeline detailed

Higgins has popped up a few times on social media since the Super Bowl with his arm in a sling. It was simple to speculate that he finally had surgery on the injury he suffered in September, but nothing concrete went out to the public.

Bengals add popular CB pick and more in 7-round ESPN mock

Let’s take a look at who Jordan sent to the Cincinnati Bengals, starting with a cornerback that’s becoming a popular pick at 31. (Notes come from either Reid or The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s draft guide)

Around the league

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to Las Vegas through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause. Carr previously signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Raiders in 2017.

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Panthers pass on QB; Chiefs trade up for WR help

With offensive line addressed via free agency, the Bengals add a talented but inconsistent cornerback with tremendous upside to help slow down the quarterbacks of the AFC.

HBCU QB Aqeel Glass just wants 'an opportunity' to prove NFL bona fides

"I feel like I'm the best quarterback in the draft, and I'll stand by that," the former Alabama A&M star said by phone recently after a morning training session in his hometown. "I feel like my numbers show that, my film shows that, and wherever I go, my future will show that."

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

"We all can feel it," Sutton said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "The juice is just different. I wasn't around when Peyton came or was here, but from what I'm hearing from everyone who was here when Peyton was here, the juice and the energy is pretty similar, knowing we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, [who] does know what it's like to be at the highest level for his position and to lead a team to a Super Bowl."