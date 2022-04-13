 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Where are you going?

On this week’s show, John and Anthony have an ownership conversation, while also profiling one of the draft’s best cornerbacks and looking at some Bengals Pro Football Focus data. We also add in a “Remember When...?” segment.

By Anthony Cosenza
The Cincinnati Bengals are poised to greatly improve their already-stout football team in a couple of weeks in the form of the NFL Draft. A few positions seem to top the list of needs and/or obvious targets, so we’ll see how the pecking order lines up.

On this week’s show, we profile a top cornerback in the class, while also having a discussion on city sports team ownership. We also look at Pro Football Focus draft trends when it comes to the Bengals and give another fun “Remember When...?” segment.

