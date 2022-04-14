Bengals News (4/14): Riding the momentum

Tee Higgins Hopes To Turn Almost Super Bowl MVP Into Another Bengals Playoff Run

The popular and productive Higgins had the kind of jump from his rookie year to his sophomore year that reminds position coach Troy Walters of perennial Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Reggie Wayne's rise in Indianapolis. And at the two-minute warning of February's Super Bowl, he was the MVP with four catches for 100 yards and the Bengals had the lead with his two touchdown catches.

"That's the plan," Higgins said of being healthy for camp. "Hell of a (Super Bowl) game, but it wasn't the outcome me and my teammates expected. It's going to motivate all of us, but we know what it takes to get back to the Super Bowl. That's what we look forward to doing next season."

“Cornerback is the position the Bengals should target if they keep the No. 31 pick, and they should be thrilled with Elam here. He locked down receivers for the Gators and then ran a 4.39 40 at the combine. He could be a Day 1 starter for Cincinnati.”

He then made a point to stress that the love from fans is one of the big reasons he decided to sign with the Bengals, besides the obvious stuff like the fit with Frank Pollack, one of the guys who brought him into the league during his time with the Cowboys.

This April, the Bengals’ needs are fairly obvious — after securing quality free agent upgrades to their offensive line, the team must prioritize fortifying the secondary, among other major position groups.

Last year's Cincinnati Bengals draft saw the team selecting Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick and it was met with a lot of scrutinies.

Anenih has shown to do well rushing the passer and dropping back into coverage. He can come in on third downs as a situational pass-rusher and be part of an edge rotation.

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: 'I feel disrespected'

"I feel disrespected," Mayfield said. "One-hundred percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That's what I'm in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I've had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators.

2022 NFL Draft: 13 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

Well, I'm no different. With the 2022 NFL Draft just around the corner (April 28-30 in Las Vegas), here is my list of prospects I feel most passionately about. This exercise isn't all-encompassing, and it's not just limited to the most highly touted players. I've included likely Day 1 (Round 1), Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) and Day 3 (Rounds 4-7) picks here, as I did when I completed this exercise before last year's draft. There are others I would strongly advocate for, too, but I don't want to completely wear out the poor table!

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

Gilmore is two years removed from earning NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors after a six-interception season in 2019, but he packed his bags for Charlotte in 2021 after being traded by the Patriots. Gilmore began the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list due to a quad injury that had ended his 2020 season, and New England sent him to Carolina in early October.

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki on appealing for WR tag designation: 'I'm not really a big controversy guy'

The franchise tag for receivers in 2022 is $18.419 million. The tight end tag is $10.931 million. The big chunk of change difference could motivate Gesicki to petition for the more lucrative designation. Given that he's known as a pass catcher who lined up in the slot on 402 snaps, out wide 218 and tight 140 times last season, he could have a case that he's closer to a receiver than a tight end.