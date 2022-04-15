Bengals to host Houston DL David Anenih

The Cincinnati Bengals are clearly looking to improve on the defensive side of the ball, and with Larry Ogunjobi unlikely to make a return, the team may look at drafting a player to give depth behind B.J. Hill and DJ Reader.

The defensive line was a much-improved group in 2021, but it still lacked some depth down the stretch, especially in the middle. Cincinnati will also undoubtedly have a need at cornerback that they should look to address.

In hope of addressing their interior issue, the Bengals, per the Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, are set to host David Anenih on a Top 30 visit. Anenih had 20.5 while at Houston, but that was spanned across five seasons, three of which he failed to play double-digit games in.

The #Bengals are scheduled to host University of Houston DE David Anenih on a Top 30 visit, per source



Anenih had 20.5 sacks in his career at UH — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) April 13, 2022

Anenih is 6-foot-3 and comes in at 250 pounds. He had a mightily impressive season as a senior, totaling 10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in 14 games. He had 30 tackles and 2 passes defended as well.

His ability to stop back the run and the pass is something most teams will crave in a prospect, and while he may be a bit smaller than most interior lineman, he should be able to make up for that with his speed and agility.

Dallas and Indianapolis are among some teams that have also taken a look at Anenih. While he’s getting attention, Anenih isn’t projected to be taken in the first several rounds of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.