Bengals News (4/15): Offseason program on the horizon

Bengals Plan Cautious Return To Work After Football's Longest Season

In the history of football, no strength and conditioning coach ever got a team ready to play so deep into the calendar than the Bengals’ Joey Boese and his counterpart with the Rams. Which is why he’s quite pleased his boss isn’t officially opening the week after their draft class.

As Bengals eye the possibility, here’s what history says about trading out of Round 1 – The Athletic

Will the Bengals feel strong about a player when the 31st pick arrives or will they consider a deal and move into Round 2?

NFL Personnel Question Cincinnati Bengals' Willingness to Guarantee Large Portion of Joe Burrow's Next Contract - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

NFL Personnel Question Cincinnati Bengals' Willingness to Guarantee Large Portion of Joe Burrow's Next Contract

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Bought Joe Burrow Diamond Grill Ahead of Super Bowl 56 | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

The Cincinnati Bengals fell short in their Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, but at least quarterback Joe Burrow didn't walk away empty-handed...

Around the League

Arizona Cardinals, A.J. Green agree to one-year deal

Free-agent receiver A.J. Green, coming off a resurgent season with the Cardinals in which he caught 54 passes for 848 yards and 3 TDs, has reached a one-year deal to return to the team.

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Sources - Police seek to speak with Dallas Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph in connection to fatal shooting

Police want to speak with Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in connection with a shooting death last month in Dallas, sources said.

Tom Brady Asks Elon Musk to Delete Famous NFL Combine Photo If He Buys Twitter | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a special request for billionaire businessman.