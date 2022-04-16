Bengals News (4/16): Zac Taylor praises Ohio State

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks development of Ohio State

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about the development of Ohio State players in the NFL.

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft 5.0

We are less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft taking center stage in Las Vegas, as the Cincinnati Bengals will be the second to last team on the clock on April 28.

NFL Insider Shares Insight Into Which Cornerbacks Cincinnati Bengals Are Eyeing in NFL Draft

Bengals hold official NFL draft visit with sleeper WKU defender

A sleeper NFL draft name to know for the Bengals.

Around the League

Indianapolis Colts signing CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year, $23M contract, source says

The Colts are giving cornerback Stephon Gilmore a two-year, $23 million contract that includes $14 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN.

Dallas Cowboys' Kelvin Joseph was passenger in vehicle in which fatal shots were fired but didn't shoot gun, attorney says

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was a passenger in a vehicle from which gunshots were fired that killed a man last month, but he was not the shooter, his attorney, Barry Sorrels, says.

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

Agreement reached to nullify $518K sale for Tom Brady's 'final' touchdown ball

The $518,000 sale of the game ball used in the now-unretired Tom Brady's "final" touchdown pass has been voided by mutual agreement between buyer, consigner and auction house, according to Lelands Auctions.

WR Drake London, potential top-10 NFL draft pick, feels 'stronger, faster,' but doesn't run 40 at pro day

Wide receiver prospect Drake London, a potential top-10 NFL draft pick who is coming off an ankle injury, feels 'stronger, faster,' but decided not to run a 40-yard dash at his pro day Friday.