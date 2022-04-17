Bengals News (4/17): New stripes

Bengals jersey redesign will get boost as NFL changes one-helmet rule

There was a chance the Bengals would have gotten a big boost to their jersey redesigns as soon as this year because the league considered changing its one-helmet rule. That ultimately got tabled.

Bengals make jaw-dropping mistake in new 2022 NFL mock draft

That’s exactly what happens in a new mock draft from NFL.com’s Adam Rank, who has the Bengals sticking at No. 31 and taking Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

Bengals met with big-play WR ahead of 2022 NFL draft

A huge deep-play threat down the field with room to grow as a route-runner with further development, Weston is a former FBS prospect with huge upside who might make sense with the Bengals as a way to fill the void left by Auden Tate’s departure.

Cincinnati Bengals WR depth chart ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Last year’s first-round selection of Ja’Marr Chase was a bit shocking because the Cincinnati Bengals already had Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins at the position. Chase’s addition to the offense not only gave Joe Burrow his favorite target from his LSU days but also gave him one of the best wide receiver trios in the league.

3 reasons why the Bengals defense will be even better in 2022

Zero pass rush, weak against the run, undisciplined, and slow, Cincinnati’s defense was known more for the highlight reel plays given up and the head-scratching decisions than anything else.

Cincinnati Bengals add 3 cornerbacks in 7-round mock draft

It’s great to see that the Cincinnati Bengals made strong moves at their biggest position of need following their loss in Super Bowl LVI. Now, their biggest position of need is arguably at cornerback and they made sure to address it in my latest mock draft.

Cincinnati Bengals Meet With Illinois Cornerback Tony Adams Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Adams has met with the Jets and Colts. He's also receiving interest from the Browns and 49ers according to the report. He finished his senior season with 63 tackles (3.5 for loss), one sack, one interception and five pass breakups.

NFL GM Power Rankings: Bills' Brandon Beane/Sean McDermott, Rams' Les Snead top the board

In this annual attempt to sort the league's decision-makers, I aim to evaluate the job each team is doing in the present, like a Dan Hanzus Power Ranking. Draft record, free agency, cap management, self-scouting, coach hiring and even the public side of the job are all taken into consideration.

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top quarterback prospects

In this four-part series, I'm using my context-based data models to evaluate some of the top draft prospects at four key positions -- pass rusher, quarterback, cornerback and wide receiver -- while providing a pro comparison and ideal team fit for each.

2022 NFL Draft: 7 first-round mysteries ... SOLVED!!

The 2022 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and questions abound in league circles. With the uncertainty surrounding this particular crop of prospects -- and the opacity around various teams' intentions -- NFL evaluators are snooping around like detectives attempting to solve a mystery. The intrigue will continue to escalate as we hurtle toward draft weekend. So, bust out the deerstalker cap and pipe -- it's time to get our Sherlock Holmes on!

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on new coach Mike McDaniel, offseason additions: 'Exciting times for all of us'

"I guess the only word that can describe that is exciting," Tagovailoa said Thursday on 'The Fish Tank' podcast, via the Miami Herald. "It's exciting times for all of us. Aside from guys we have acquired, it's going to take work from all of us ... We've got to do the most important thing as to why we're here, which is just win games."