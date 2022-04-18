Bengals News (4/18): Getting over the loss

Hobson's Choice: Issues And Answers Bouncing In Bengals' Draft Winds

To me, no question, has to be cornerback. The last draft helps you backing up the three technique (Cam Sample) and edge (Joseph Ossai). But what if Chidobe Awuzie or Eli Apple go down on the outside corner? Tre Flowers should be able to step in and play some, but they need numbers there. This could be a cornerback draft like 2020 was their linebacker draft.

Bengals land “A” grade haul in a new 2022 NFL mock draft

And one of those ways is by lucking into one of the draft’s best offensive linemen at No. 31 before finding good value and production at areas of need like defensive back and tight end in the next few rounds.

Ja’Marr Chase reveals how long it took him to get over Super Bowl loss

“It hurt. That’s something I put everything into. That’s the reason I’m playing football. That’s the reason I’m hurting 17 weeks for. When I didn’t finish it, it hurt…about three days. I enjoyed the process. I’m not gonna dwell on it, I’m young, just turned 22. I’m still living, I’m not going to be that hard on myself.”

5 celebrities who are huge fans of the Cincinnati Bengals

Possibly the biggest star who yells “Who Dey” on Sundays is George Clooney. That’s right, the eight-time Oscar nominee and two-time Oscar winner has been open about being a Bengals fan all of his life.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 pre-draft visit, meetings tracker

Keep in mind teams don’t have to use all 30 of their “top 30” visits and teams use them for a variety of different reasons, often on a case-by-case basis. Bringing a prospect in might be due diligence, while another might be to get a closer look at their medicals. In the past, the Bengals have used them as pseudo-recruiting trips for potential undrafted free agents in the hopes the familiarity will encourage them to sign on the open market after the draft.

NFL Draft: Options abound for Bengals with first-round pick

Less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft, most pundits have the Bengals taking a cornerback to play opposite Chidobe Awuzie or a safety to either groom as Jessie Bates’ eventual replacement or in case Vonn Bell moves on next year.

3 former Cincinnati Bengals who will thrive next season

It’s never easy for fans to watch some of their favorite players leave, especially players that the Cincinnati Bengals drafted. At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that the NFL is a business; players will leave if they feel like their situation could be better elsewhere. Whether it’s money, opportunity, or personal, some players owe it to themselves to make the tough decisions selfishly.

Cincinnati Bengals Meet With Northern Iowa Wide Receiver Isaiah Weston

At 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, he has the size NFL teams covet at wide receiver. His 40-yard dash was in the 90th percentile among wide receivers. He also posted a 40-inch vertical leap and a 11-foot, 3-inch broad jump.

Around the league

2022 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

I'm not sure if you're aware, but I'm a heavy ideas guy. Like I had the perfect idea for the Justice League movie. But I wasn't going to be able to sit down and write it. (And if you're wondering what my idea would be – Bruce Wayne forms the Justice League to battle a zombie Superman who has returned from the grave.) Similarly, I'm not about to be an NFL general manager -- yet -- but I'm not afraid to tell them what to do.

13 NFL teams begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday

The Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders all kick off the offseason program today.

AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Detractors of Cincinnati will race to the pulpit to deliver their message with conviction: The 2021 Bengals were a flash in the pan. But Cincy has certainly spent the offseason attempting to prove these individuals wrong. Personnel man Duke Tobin wisely went out and immediately reinforced the team's greatest weakness, its offensive line, adding an excellent right tackle in La'el Collins and picking up a solid guard in Alex Cappa. The rest of the pieces seem to be there, so the Bengals should again be a contender in 2022. A lot still has to go right, of course, including staying relatively healthy in order to repeat as AFC champions. Tobin has certainly done enough to position Cincinnati for another run -- now it's up to putting the plan into action.

Pay the men! Deebo Samuel, Quenton Nelson, A.J. Brown among NFL stars who deserve a fat extension

Now, two names you won't find on the list below: DK Metcalf and Kyler Murray, a pair of 2019 draftees. Metcalf is worthy of big, fat extension ... but honestly, I think Seattle is undergoing a rebuild and should trade the big-bodied speed merchant. As for Murray, well, I'd like to see him finish a season strong for once in Arizona. And quite frankly, I think the 24-year-old has some maturing to do before the Cardinals make him the unquestioned face of the franchise for the foreseeable future.

NFL draft 2022 - How snake-twirling potential No. 1 pick Evan Neal makes everything look easy

No matter how dominant, it's near impossible for an offensive lineman to compete with five 2021 first-round NFL draft picks on offense, a Heisman-winning QB (Bryce Young) and one of the most fearsome pass-rushers in recent memory who rivals Young as a potential 2023 No. 1 pick (Will Anderson Jr.).