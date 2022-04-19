 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bengals hosting Arizona State CB Jack Jones for pre-draft visit

Jones is an expected Day 3 draft pick.

By Aaron Gershon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Arizona State at UCLA Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones will be taking a visit to the Queen City for a Pre Draft meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jones was a five-star high school recruit who started his college career at USC in 2017 before transferring to PAC 12 rival Arizona State, where he played from 2019-21.

He played in 11 games last season for the Sun Devils, recording 41 tackles, three interceptions, forcing three fumbles and scoring a touchdown. In parts of four college seasons, he totaled 132 tackles, 10 interceptions, 26 pass deflections and five forced fumbles.

The 5-foot-10 24-year-old Jones ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and then improved his time at the Sun Devils pro day finishing in the 4.4 range.

Jones is projected to be a day three draft pick, with Sporting News mocking him as the Arizona Cardinals’ seventh-round selection at 244th overall.

He joins Illinois’ Tony Adams, and Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor among the cornerbacks to visit the Bengals facility during the pre-draft process.

