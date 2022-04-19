Bengals hosting Arizona State CB Jack Jones for pre-draft visit

Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones will be taking a visit to the Queen City for a Pre Draft meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jones was a five-star high school recruit who started his college career at USC in 2017 before transferring to PAC 12 rival Arizona State, where he played from 2019-21.

He played in 11 games last season for the Sun Devils, recording 41 tackles, three interceptions, forcing three fumbles and scoring a touchdown. In parts of four college seasons, he totaled 132 tackles, 10 interceptions, 26 pass deflections and five forced fumbles.

Here's the unbelievable pick six combination by Jack Jones (@presidentjacc) and DeAndre Pierce (@its_rayray4). No. 1 play on @SportsCenter? pic.twitter.com/MdhALDpHQ7 — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) October 9, 2021

The 5-foot-10 24-year-old Jones ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and then improved his time at the Sun Devils pro day finishing in the 4.4 range.

Jones is projected to be a day three draft pick, with Sporting News mocking him as the Arizona Cardinals’ seventh-round selection at 244th overall.

He joins Illinois’ Tony Adams, and Wake Forest’s Ja’Sir Taylor among the cornerbacks to visit the Bengals facility during the pre-draft process.