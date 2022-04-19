Bengals News (4/19): Local Pro Day

Bengals reveal list of local pro day prospects before Tuesday’s event

An annual opportunity for local-based prospects to work out for a local NFL team, this year’s event features a handful of big names. One of those is Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce, a guy the Bengals have already had close contact with during the build to the draft.

How about a guy that already knows the Bengals' playbook well enough that he's already called a stunt with Sam Hubbard? Already, he's got seven pressures in one game. Already he has 38 NFL snaps under his belt, one of them against new Bengals right guard Alex Cappa. And he's already sacked Tom Brady.

Defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson, cornerback Demario McCall, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and running back Master Teague will all be in the Queen City on Tuesday looking to impress the defending AFC champions just nine days before the start of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Bengals have plenty of needs going into the 2022 NFL Draft. The downside of making a run to the Super Bowl is they're picking at the end of every round. Despite that, they were able to address those needs and upgrade their roster in mock draft 3.0.

On his way to leading the Bengals in receiving with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns (18.0 per-catch average), Chase racked up 22 catches of 20-plus yards.

"A sleeper to me is Trey Hendrickson. The D-End from the Bengals," Lewan said. "I played him when he was with the Saints and he got like a sack and a half on me, I had a tough game. And the beginning of the game we're playing in the playoffs and I like got in his face a little bit and he was like 'remember what happened last time. You remember what happened last time.' Damn, this dude keeps receipts."

Mount Lookout officials say he brought national attention to their neighborhood by hand-delivering commemorative game balls to local businesses.

All Burrow did in his second season as the starter following his selection with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft was finish second in the NFL in passer rating (108.3), toss a single-season franchise record 34 touchdowns passes and pass for a single-season franchise record 4,611 yards in leading the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and then helping them reach the Super Bowl.

