Bengals News (4/2): Celebrating International Women’s Month

Bengals Celebrate Women’s History Month

Over the last month, the Bengals have shown their appreciation for women inside and outside of the organization.

Hobson's Choice: Is Bengals' Draft Headed For A Return To Defense?

With the draft less than a month away, all of Bengaldom eyes No. 31 and not the No. 31 jersey Ickey Woods wore the first eight games of that 1,066-yard Super rookie season before switching to No. 30.

Dehner Jr. mailbag: Joe Burrow’s looming contract, Joseph Ossai’s progress and would the Bengals leave? – The Athletic

The QB's inevitably expensive next deal, a stadium lease nearing its end and the NFL Draft are on readers' minds.

Cincinnati Bengals Make Trade in Latest Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money

Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million.

Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South

Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.

Source - RB Giovani Bernard returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year deal

The Bucs have signed Giovani Bernard to a one-year, $1.12 million deal, a source told ESPN, bringing back the team's third-down back.

Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire.