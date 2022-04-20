Bengals meet virtually with Northern Iowa wide receiver Isaiah Weston

The Cincinnati Bengals have been meeting with several big play wide receivers this offseason, so it should come as no surprise that they met with one of the most intriguing receiving options in Northern Iowa’s Isaiah Weston.

Weston really caught the NFL world’s attention when he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. He is also 6-foot-four-inches. That is a pretty big deal when looking for someone who can make a huge play at the NFL level.

Northern Iowa WR Isaiah Weston met virtually with the #Packers, #Bengals and #Browns, to name a few.



Lots of interest in a 6-4, 210 pound WR that ran a 4.42, leaped a 40 inch vertical and 135 inch Broad Jump en route to a 9.99 RAS score (h/t @MathBomb). pic.twitter.com/eSMATltZJo — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 15, 2022

The issue with Weston is he hasn’t really done much other than line up at the FBS level and attempt to beat the defense deep. That isn’t to say he can’t learn more of a route tree. In fact, his shuttle times show he has pretty great change of direction. It just means whoever takes him in the draft is likely getting ready for a project with a very high ceiling.

This is a player who projects as a Day 3 pick due to how far off he is from his potential. However, he seems like the kind of prospect we shouldn’t be shocked to see a team take a chance on during Day 2 with just how high his ceiling could be.

Cincinnati has grown a reputation for marching to the beat of their own drum without caring too much about projections of a player from outside the building. Could Weston be their next big move?