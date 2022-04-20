Bengals News (4/20): Positions to keep an eye on

Bengals Notebook: CB Priority; O-Line Recap; UC's Beavers Comes Home; Ja'Marr By Far

"In my mind," Anarumo said. "I think you always need to add quality depth at each position. That position for sure. The good news is I don't think we have to reach and say, 'We have to have this.'"

With the Bengals picking so low this year, there's a lot less pressure on them. When you're picking in the top five -- like the Bengals did last year -- you need to hit a home run with the pick if you want to get things turned around quickly, and the Bengals did that when they selected Ja'Marr Chase.

"I originally thought hard about Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum here, but Lloyd's slide out of the top 30 forced my hand," McShay wrote. "Lloyd impacts the game in so many ways, and he could be the long-term answer in the middle of the Bengals' defense."

In the 2021 season, the Cincinnati Bengals managed to stay relatively healthy for the first time in quite some time, which played a major factor in the good guys making it all the way to the Super Bowl. While the end result wasn’t what we would have liked, fans enjoyed the ride, especially considering this team won just four games the season prior.

They could trade out of the first round and gain a lot by doing so as other teams look to get back into that opening round for a faller. We explored a massive trade-down scenario in a recent seven-round mock draft.

Via his Instagram story Tuesday night, Henry Jr. said he received an offer from West Virgina, the alma matter of his late father and adoptive father, Adam "Pacman" Jones. Jones confirmed the offer.

Around the league

Smith is only a redshirt sophomore, but he's viewed as having one of the highest upsides of any lineman in this class. In the offseason of "Protect Joe Burrow AT ALL COSTS," Cincinnati keeps the theme going strong.

NBC Sports revealed its new "Sunday Night Football" announcing team with analyst Cris Collinsworth returning and being joined by Mike Tirico in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines.

"I don't think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason," Jones said. "I think it's a full body of work that you put together over time. I think we'll be a better team and I think we can take the next step."

The Saints are a receiver-needy squad that is looking to welcome back Michael Thomas after he missed all of last season with an ankle injury, but have myriad other questions among the ranks. Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are each slated to be back in the fold, but none stepped up in 2021 during Thomas' absence and Landry would be a huge improvement.

