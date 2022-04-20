Bengals host Senior Bowl MVP Perrion Winfrey for a visit

The NFL Draft is just eight days away and the Cincinnati Bengals are evaluating a number of defensive line prospects in their search to improve their defensive front.

The latest prospect to join the mix is Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, who visited with Bengals on Tuesday, according to Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.

Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey is visiting the #Bengals today pic.twitter.com/WhQRBa38Sb — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 19, 2022

The 6-foot-3.5, 290-pound lineman played his first two years at Iowa Western Community College before making the move to Oklahoma, where he was a two-time Second Team All-Big 12 selection, tallying 42 tackles (17 for loss), six sacks and three passes defended.

Winfrey burst onto the scene at the Senior Bowl when he was named Senior Bowl MVP after dominating in practice and in the game, where he recorded five tackles (three for loss) and two sacks.

The addition of Winfrey would be a good one for the Bengals if they decide to draft him. They would have three powerful players up front with DJ Reader and BJ Hill ahead of him. The Bengals would have a legit run stopping front that could also create interior pressure.

The NFL Draft gets started on Thursday, April 28th at 8:00 pm ET and will run through Saturday, April 30th.

