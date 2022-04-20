The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: A Week’s Worth of Work

We’re just about a week away from one of the NFL’s biggest events. And, with a big event comes the need for it to be hosted in a big, flashy city—enter Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here on The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast, we’re talking all things NFL Draft. This week, a lesser-known prospect gets the spotlight, while we also talk Cincinnati’s positional needs and more!

Join us at the special time of 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday for the show, or catch it on your favorite streamer afterward! Thanks for listening!