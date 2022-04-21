What Lou Anarumo looks for in a cornerback

As the pre-draft process continues for the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo knows what he wants from his players. He has made that apparent in the signings the team has made on the defensive side of the ball since he took over the defensive reins in 2019.

The same can be said for players he is evaluating before the NFL Draft at the end of this month. The additions of Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton have paid off big, but it is clear the team is still looking for another boundary cornerback to complete the trio, with Hilton primarily manning the slot. While Eli Apple played fairly well (despite what Twitter may tell you), it doesn’t appear he is the long-term plan.

Many expect the Bengals to target a cornerback fairly early in the draft and Tuesday and Anarumo gave us a look (via All Bengals) at what he hopes to find in a cornerback.

“A guy with length, a guy with speed, can change direction, go get the ball—those are some of the qualities you look for, especially higher in the draft,” Anarumo said. “It’s a matter of just flat-out long speed and being able to change direction quickly and then having the ball skills.”

There have been a few corners linked to the Bengals and some who have made visits to the team, so you can expect Anarumo to have a good idea of the prospects he sees fitting in to his scheme before it is time to start making selections.

The Bengals are no strangers to drafting corners in the first round, so the “Mad Scientist,” as they call him very well may have a first-round talent to work with in the coming weeks.

Stay up to date on all of the Cincinnati Bengals pre-draft rumors, visits and player profiles with our draft tracker.