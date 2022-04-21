Bengals News (4/21): Tyler Linderbaum still on the table

After Meets And Greets, Bengals' Scouts Welcome NFL Draft

Which is just fine because Sarkisian's schedule is the sked for Paul Brown Stadium for much of April. Along with scouting the swath from the Great Plains to the Rio Grande, Sarkisian stitches together the daily itinerary for each draft prospect that visits from late March until this week.

3 potential trade packages for Bengals if they trade Jessie Bates

The organization can likely persuade Bates to play this season on the tag, but is that worth it for both parties? The worst situation for the Bengals would be one that ends with Jessie Bates leaving while receiving nothing in return. Winning organizations don’t let their stars leave without getting compensation.

Video of Joe Burrow, Other Cincinnati Bengals Players Working Out

Burrow trains at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash, a suburb of Cincinnati. They posted video of the star quarterback, along with other Bengals players including D'Ante Smith, Drew Sample and Akeem Davis-Gaither.

Cincinnati Bengals go defense in 3-round mock 2022 NFL draft

After signing three offensive linemen, a tight end and re-signing two defensive players in defensive tackle B.J. Hill and cornerback Eli Apple, the Bengals enter the draft in good shape without many holes to fill. Director of personnel Duke Tobin will likely get the option of taking the best player available on his draft board if he stays put in the first round.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow May Soon Welcome Yet Another Weapon to Cincy's Explosive Passing Game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will enter the 2022 NFL regular season with one of the best offenses in football. While they already had explosive weapons around Burrow in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon, and Tyler Boyd last year, they finally improved their offensive line this offseason by adding La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, and Ted Karras.

Bengals ‘not ruling out’ Tyler Linderbaum in NFL draft’s first round

Linderbaum has been linked to the Bengals often in mocks. But that hasn’t stopped the idea from popping up that his lack of versatility could mean the Bengals would take a pass if he falls.

Cincinnati Bengals Meet With One Safety and Two Cornerbacks Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Bengals continue to do their due diligence ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. They met with FAU defensive back Zyon Gilbert according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. They also talked virtually with Auburn safety Smoke Monday.

