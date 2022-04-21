2022 Bengals schedule to be unveiled on May 12

We now know when the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals schedule is coming out!

The NFL has announced that the 2022 NFL schedule will be released on the NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12th at 8 pm ET.

ESPN will also have primetime specials that night to break down the schedule release. Those will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

We’ll actually be getting several games unveiled in the days and weeks leading up to the full schedule release, which is as follows:

The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15th) will be announced on Thursday, April 28th during the first round of 2022 NFL Draft

The international games will be announced Wednesday, May 4th. There has been speculation the Bengals could face the New Orleans Saints in London this year.

Select games will be revealed throughout the week of May 9th.

Clubs will announce their first home game opponent on Thursday, May 12th at 6 pm ET.

Individual Bengals game tickets will go on sale once the schedule is announced, so be sure to check back at the team’s official website that night.

Go here for more details on the schedule release.