Joe Burrow, other Bengals seen together in offseason workout video

The Cincinnati Bengals are a group that clearly grew closer throughout the regular season, and then that bond was taken to the next level as they made a run to the Super Bowl or the first time this century.

Many are staying together and working out in the Queen City. Burrow, who trains at Black Sheep Performance in Blue Ash, which is north of downtown Cincinnati, has been working out with other Bengals.

That list includes offensive lineman D’Ante Smith, tight end Drew Sample and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. Burrow is coming off by far his best season in the NFL and is clearly putting the work to take his game to the next level.

It appears that a good amount of what the players were doing focused on agility.

Nonetheless, seeing the several players train together should only bode well for the team moving forward. Those connections will be important, especially as Sample and Smith could have an increased role in the offensive this coming season.

The real news is Burrow appears to be moving around well and not limited after spraining his MCL in the Super Bowl. Rest was believed to be all he would need to heal, and it appears that was the case.

Here is the video courtesy of Patrick Coyne.

