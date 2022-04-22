Bengals News (4/22): Hall of Fame revision great for Bengals legends

Hall Of Fame's Board Of Trustees Approves Changes To Selection Process Bylaws | Pro Football Hall of Fame Official Site

Hall of Fame voters over the next three election cycles will consider three Seniors Finalists for enshrinement each year, effective with the Class of 2023, Class of 2024 and Class of 2025.

Bengals draft strategy: Looking for more than a receiver among the receivers - The Athletic

Cincinnati has star power at wide receiver but could use depth, a succession plan and someone who can be a weapon on returns.

Jordan Palmer Praises Joe Burrow, Says Cincinnati Bengals' Star Has 'Killer Instinct' - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Jordan Palmer Praises Joe Burrow, Says Cincinnati Bengals' Star Has 'Killer Instinct'

Bengals catching up with two more DBs before 2022 NFL draft

More pre-draft work for the Bengals.

Around the League

2022 NFL Draft: 11 takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah's conference call

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah answered questions for an hour and a half on Thursday, previewing the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC) during a media conference call.

2022 NFL Draft: Pro execs, scouts, coaches break down the QB class

Is Malik Willis the clear-cut No. 1 QB in the 2022 NFL Draft? What is Kenny Pickett's ceiling? What do teams like best about Sam Howell? Tom Pelissero has the lowdown on the 2022 quarterback class.

GM Steve Keim says there's 'zero chance' Arizona Cardinals will trade Kyler Murray

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said there is "zero chance" he will trade Kyler Murray.

Prolific Raiders passer Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80

Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died at age 80.

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff says he has 'no concern' if team were to select a QB in the draft

Detroit Lions' Jared Goff says he has "no concern" if the team were to go out and select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.